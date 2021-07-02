Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $77,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $99.60 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

