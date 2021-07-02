Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 127,613 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 99.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,613 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.