HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

