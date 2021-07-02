HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.81 million and the lowest is $60.40 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

