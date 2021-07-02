Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
HLAN stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
