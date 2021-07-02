HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HEICO were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 9.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

