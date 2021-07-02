HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €89.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.09 ($105.99).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR:HFG traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €82.34 ($96.87). 515,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €74.73.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

