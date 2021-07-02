Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

