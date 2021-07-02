Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

