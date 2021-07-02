Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.58. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

