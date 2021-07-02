Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HERTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

