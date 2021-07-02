Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SNLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period.

