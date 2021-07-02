Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Hill International shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 365,665 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

