Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 4.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 31,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,247,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 566,400 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

