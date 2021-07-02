Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 13,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,652,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

