Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,450. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

