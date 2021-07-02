Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $291.04. 13,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,168. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

