Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 25,707 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. 12,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

