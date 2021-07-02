Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 191,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

