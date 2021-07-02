Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $474.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

