Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.33 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 71,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

