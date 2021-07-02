Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.57 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $214.03. 9,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

