Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the May 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

