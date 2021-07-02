Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBMD. Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $304.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.