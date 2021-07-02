Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $395,462.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00694423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00080574 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 464,334,828 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

