Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $190,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

