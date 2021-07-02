HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.09 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $33.09 million and $177,631.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00696129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

