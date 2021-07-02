Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Volume of $97.75 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $97.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.35 or 0.00030914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00688443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080434 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

