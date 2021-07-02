Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 234,856,259 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

