Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces $0.83 Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8297 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBDRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

