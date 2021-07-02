iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.72. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 7,881 shares.
ICLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 0.54.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.
