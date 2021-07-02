ICON Public Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,248 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,460% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

