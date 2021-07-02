Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immersion were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMR stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

