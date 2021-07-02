Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,295 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $31.30.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.