Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

INDB stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.