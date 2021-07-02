Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Informa stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Informa has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

