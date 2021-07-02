Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.83. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$21.55, with a volume of 483,627 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INE shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

