Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading Up 5.3%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 952,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,839,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

