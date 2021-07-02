Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.
NYSE IIPR opened at $193.59 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.