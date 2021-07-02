Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NYSE IIPR opened at $193.59 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

