Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £3,118.32 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.