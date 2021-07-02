Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £3,118.32 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

