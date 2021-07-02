Insider Buying: OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Purchases A$100,010.00 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) insider Catherine Kovacs acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$100,010.00 ($71,435.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
OFX Group Company Profile
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.