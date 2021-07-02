Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Ayro stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
