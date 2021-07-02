Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ayro by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth $67,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

