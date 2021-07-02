Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 477 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BL stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 295,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,512. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 24,591.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

