Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,126,600.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,876.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

