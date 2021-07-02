Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells 20,375 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.