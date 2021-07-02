Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells 20,375 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
