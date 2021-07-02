Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells 26,075 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NTGR opened at $37.66 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.