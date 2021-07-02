Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) COO Sells 5,384 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NiSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 38,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

