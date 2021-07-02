Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of REGN stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.86. The company had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,496. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
