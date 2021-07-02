Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.65. The stock had a trading volume of 274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,982. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

