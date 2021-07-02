Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells 7,135 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TNDM stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

