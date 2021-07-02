Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells 7,135 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TNDM stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
